Raymond Paul Ledwith
1925 - 2020
Raymond Paul Ledwith
September 1, 1925 - May 8, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Surrounded by the love of his family, Ray passed away at the age of 94. He was born in South San Francisco to Charles and Alma Ledwith (Stahl). He served in the US Navy during WWII where he was stationed in the South Pacific. Ray's career spanned 59 years at United Air Lines. He started in 1947 as a Passenger Agent at SFO, and then moved to the maintenance base where he was a well-respected Budget Analyst. A long time Sunnyvale resident since 1954, Ray is remembered as a gentle, humble man who was a marvelous father and the perfect role model. Ray was loved tremendously by his family - the very best Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Monica (Jones). He is survived by his wife of 46 wonderful years, Jolene (Getman), and their 10 children: Tim Ledwith (Christine), Monique L. Deguara (John), Lon Ledwith (Jody), Ron Fegenbush (Linda), Colette L. Galiani (Stephen), Shelly F. Cuny (Kevin), Marnie L. Steele (Scott), Jeannine F. Munkres (Brent), Dale Fegenbush, Renee L. Alaniz (Greg). He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Contributions can be made in Ray's memory to HeartlandHospicefund.org (Santa Clara), Palo Alto VA Medical Center 3801 Miranda Ave. Palo Alto, CA 94304 (Wound/Ostomy Care or Diabetes), or a charity of your choice. A memorial mass and reception will be held at a future date.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 15, 2020.
