Raymond Salazar
June 2, 1932 - July 12, 2019
Santa Clara
Raymond Ernest Salazar, born on June 2, 1932, joined his wife Joan in Heaven on Friday, July 12, 2019. Originally from Antioch, California, Ray was one of three kids of immigrant parents. He was a high school football star who went on to play at Santa Clara University, where he built a community of friends that would last a lifetime! After college and a short stint in the U.S. Army, Ray settled in Santa Clara with the love of his life, Joan, creating a life together over the last 60 years that included raising a family and enjoying their circle of friends and neighbors. When not busy working, Ray spent as much time as possible skiing, fishing and relaxing in the garden. Ray found something to enjoy about every day he spent on this earth. He was loyal, generous, and full of faith and had a wit that few could match. To say that he is missed is an understatement. Ray is survived by his children James Martin, Ricardo, Laura and Joanna, their spouses, nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family members. Services will be held Sunday, February 16th. Please contact family for details.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 26, 2020