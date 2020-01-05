Mercury News Obituaries
Crippen & Flynn Carlmont Chapel (FD1825)
1111 Alameda de las Pulgas
Belmont, CA 94002
(650) 595-4103
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Matthias Church
1685 Cordilleras Road
Redwood City, CA
Raymond Shaw Rawcliffe Jr.


1956 - 2019
Raymond Shaw Rawcliffe Jr. Obituary
Raymond Shaw Rawcliffe Jr.
San Carlos
Raymond Shaw Rawcliffe Jr., born on December 23, 1956 in Quincy, Massachusetts, passed away on December 24th, 2019 in Redwood City, California.
Born to Raymond Shaw Rawcliffe and Ina Belle Covey, he earned a B.A. in Mathematics from Hartwick College, a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology and an M.B.A. from San Jose State University. He moved to California where he met and married Susan Anne Rawcliffe, and together they raised three sons, Nicholas, Michael, and John Rawcliffe. He worked for Pacific Gas and Electric Company and devoted much of his free time to volunteering for the Boy Scouts of America. He loved to camp and hike with his family and enjoyed swimming.
He is survived by his wife, his three sons, and his sisters, Sara Jane Roe and Joan Shaw Santaga.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, January 8th, 11:00am at St. Matthias Church, 1685 Cordilleras Road, Redwood City, California.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 5, 2020
