Raymond Sheldon PeckMarch 20, 1934 - September 17, 2020Resident of Mountain ViewRay was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Dorcas and Earl Peck. He was husband to Angela, father to David, Steven (Kristen) and Karen (Joshua), grandfather to Andrew, Isaac, and James, brother to Kathryn, uncle to Alison and Kim (Dave), great-uncle to Grant and Anne. He earned degrees in structural engineering at MIT and UC Berkeley. He served a two-year stint in the U.S. Army in Korea after the war. Seeing that computers were going to be very important to engineering, he joined IBM for a 33-year career. Ray was a supportive and nurturing husband and father…attending, leading, coaching…Boy Scouts, YMCA, sports, concerts, camping activities. He was an enthusiastic volunteer at The Computer History Museum in Mountain View and Foothills Congregational Church in Los Altos. He was a fine man and we will miss him always.