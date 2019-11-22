|
Rebecca Ann McLoughlin
July 1, 1953 - Nov. 18, 2019
Resident of Gilroy
A native of Morgan Hill, a graduate of Live Oak High School, and a resident of Gilroy, Becki touched the lives of many through various musical endeavors in performance and teaching, and her service to the Catholic Church. She loved to spend time with friends and family, travel, wine tasting, and dance.
Predeceased by her father and mother Manny and Nicki Galvan, Becki is survived by her husband, Vincent McLoughlin; daughter, Kelly Campanella; son, Jeran Campanella (Melissa); and grandson, Corey Sturges; brother, Frank Galvan (Stephanie); sister, Lisa Kellett (Will). She leaves behind nieces and nephews, many cousins and extended family, both here and in Ireland, and countless friends. She is loved and will be missed by all.
Vigil service is on Friday, November 22 at 7:00pm at Habing Family Funeral Home in Gilroy. Funeral Mass is on Saturday, November 23 at 12:00 Noon at St. Mary Catholic Church in Gilroy. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Saint Jude's Hospital for Children or another .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 22, 2019