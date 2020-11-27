1/1
Rebecca H. "Becky" Adams
1922 - 2020
Rebecca H. (Becky) Adams
December 14, 1922 – November 6, 2020
Resident of Cupertino
Rebecca Mary Harris was born at the home of her maternal grandparents in Reynoldsville, PA to Herbert and Ruth Harris. She was the oldest of three children and was raised in Warren, PA where her father was the principal of the junior high school.
After graduating from Warren High School, Becky received a Bachelor of Science degree in Food and Nutrition from Flora Stone Mather College, Western Reserve University. She served a dietetic internship at Philadelphia General Hospital and Cleveland City Hospital before landing her first job as a therapeutic dietitian in Bradford, PA where she met Donald Adams.
Becky married Donald Adams on June 28, 1947. They lived in the Pittsburgh, PA area until Don was transferred and the family relocated to Sunnyvale, CA in 1962. Shortly after arriving in California Becky began working as the dietician at Pilgrim Haven (now the Terraces of Los Altos) and remained there for over 30 years. She became a member of the First Baptist Church of Sunnyvale (now Crosswalk Church) in 1962 and for many years coordinated the food service for many of their events.
She was preceded in death by her husband Don. She is survived by her children: John (Linda), Susan (Terry), and Jim (Cindy). Also surviving are grandchildren: Melissa (Logan), Greg (Carol), Katie (Dean), Meghan (AJ), Chris, Lauren (Lee), Corey (Karrington), and 12 great-grandchildren.
Because of the current COVID situation there will be no services. Donations in Becky's memory can be made to Sunnyvale Community Services



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lima Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary
1315 Hollenbeck Ave.
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
408-736-1315
Memories & Condolences
November 24, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
