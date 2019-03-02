Regina Mary Anderson

Mar. 20, 1927 - Feb. 19, 2019

Resident of Santa Clara

Regina passed away peacefully at age 91. Regina Mary Anderson was born Regina Zoppi in Lafayette, Indiana. Regina spent her childhood in San Bruno, California, graduating from San Mateo High School. It was there she met her husband of 38 years, George Anderson. She was mother to Linda, Carol and Larry. Regina worked for the Santa Clara Post Office for 19 years prior to her retirement. She and George enjoyed spending time at the family cabin in Twain Harte and spent many years involved with Model 'T' and Model 'A' enthusiasts. She also volunteered at Santa Clara Kaiser for 19 years.

Regina, known to most as 'Toots', enjoyed reading, gardening and working crossword puzzles. She was a devout Catholic and spent her last years involved in church activities.

Regina was predeceased by her husband, George and their children Linda and Larry. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Carol Barnes (Roger) of Santa Clara. She adored her 6 Grandchildren, Matthew Stoffel (Julie), Christine Ridout (Tim), Mike Winter (Julie), Jesse Stoffel, Daniel Anderson (Josh Conaway), Alisa Anderson, and step-granddaughter, Georgia Barnes. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Jack Stoffel, Summer and Thad Ridout and Hailey Winter.

Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary, 466 N. Winchester Blvd., Santa Clara, 95051 on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Reception following at the Lima Facility.





