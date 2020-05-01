Regina Schwertley
June 18, 1936 - April 7, 2020
Resident of Saratoga
Regina Schwertley passed away peacefully at home after a lengthy illness. Born in Logan, Iowa, Regina was an avid gardener who enjoyed travel. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Fred Schwertley, her parents Frank and Leora Whitmore and her sister Sharon. She is survived by sons Eric (Lesley); Brian (Andrea), and Jeffrey (Brigid), her brother Brad Whitmore (Susan); grandchildren Emily, Tessa, Dylan, Justin, Miriam, Preston, Sabrina and Savannah; 4 great-grandchildren; nieces Jill and Antonina, nephew Brent, and other family in California, Iowa and Arizona. Regina will be interred at Madronia Cemetery in Saratoga at a later date. Donations to Second Harvest Food Bank preferred.
View the online memorial for Regina Schwertley
June 18, 1936 - April 7, 2020
Resident of Saratoga
Regina Schwertley passed away peacefully at home after a lengthy illness. Born in Logan, Iowa, Regina was an avid gardener who enjoyed travel. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Fred Schwertley, her parents Frank and Leora Whitmore and her sister Sharon. She is survived by sons Eric (Lesley); Brian (Andrea), and Jeffrey (Brigid), her brother Brad Whitmore (Susan); grandchildren Emily, Tessa, Dylan, Justin, Miriam, Preston, Sabrina and Savannah; 4 great-grandchildren; nieces Jill and Antonina, nephew Brent, and other family in California, Iowa and Arizona. Regina will be interred at Madronia Cemetery in Saratoga at a later date. Donations to Second Harvest Food Bank preferred.
View the online memorial for Regina Schwertley
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Saratoga News Obits on May 1, 2020.