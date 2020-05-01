Regina SchwertleyJune 18, 1936 - April 7, 2020Resident of SaratogaRegina Schwertley passed away peacefully at home after a lengthy illness. Born in Logan, Iowa, Regina was an avid gardener who enjoyed travel. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Fred Schwertley, her parents Frank and Leora Whitmore and her sister Sharon. She is survived by sons Eric (Lesley); Brian (Andrea), and Jeffrey (Brigid), her brother Brad Whitmore (Susan); grandchildren Emily, Tessa, Dylan, Justin, Miriam, Preston, Sabrina and Savannah; 4 great-grandchildren; nieces Jill and Antonina, nephew Brent, and other family in California, Iowa and Arizona. Regina will be interred at Madronia Cemetery in Saratoga at a later date. Donations to Second Harvest Food Bank preferred.