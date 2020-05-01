Regina Schwertley
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Regina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Regina Schwertley
June 18, 1936 - April 7, 2020
Resident of Saratoga
Regina Schwertley passed away peacefully at home after a lengthy illness. Born in Logan, Iowa, Regina was an avid gardener who enjoyed travel. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Fred Schwertley, her parents Frank and Leora Whitmore and her sister Sharon. She is survived by sons Eric (Lesley); Brian (Andrea), and Jeffrey (Brigid), her brother Brad Whitmore (Susan); grandchildren Emily, Tessa, Dylan, Justin, Miriam, Preston, Sabrina and Savannah; 4 great-grandchildren; nieces Jill and Antonina, nephew Brent, and other family in California, Iowa and Arizona. Regina will be interred at Madronia Cemetery in Saratoga at a later date. Donations to Second Harvest Food Bank preferred.


View the online memorial for Regina Schwertley

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Saratoga News Obits on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
I'm so sorry for your loss, May God's peace help you through this most difficult time. 1cor1:3,4
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved