Rena Anstandig, 93, of Traverse City and West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 26 February 2019. Rena Perry was born in Akron, Colorado. While working for Continental Airlines, Rena met her husband John Anstandig - an Army corporal stationed in Denver. They were married and returned to Johnny's hometown of Detroit where they started a family and shared a loving life together for more than 65 years. Rena was a Sinai Hospital Volunteer for many years and President of the Gershwin Chapter of B'nai Brith. During her last nine months, she moved to Traverse City where she brought her energy to many new friends.

Rena always had a twinkle in her eye. Her infectious smile, joyful laughter and quick wit will be missed by all those who had the privilege to know her. Rena was resilient, engaging, warm and a lifelong learner. She had always seen the latest movie, read the latest book and had her finger on the pulse of current events and pop culture. She was a faithful friend and delighted in the time together with her "Mahj girls," lunch gang, morning walking group and friends near and far. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and treasured being with her family.

Rena is preceded in death by her beloved Johnny. She is a cherished mother to Leonard (Mary Ann) Anstandig, Marshall Anstandig (Patricia Ernstrom) and Julie (Daniel) Wolf. Precious grandmother to Beth Killough (Eric), Lindsey Adey (Michael), Jared Wolf (Andrea), Megan Jones (Benjamin), and loving "GG" to Trey, Evarett, Isely, and Welles and "Great Grandma Rena" to Emma, Catherine and James. She is also survived by many dear relatives and friends.

The family would also like to express deepest gratitude to the caregivers of Munson Hospice House for their kindness, support and extraordinary care.

The Funeral will be held at IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL on Friday, 01 March 2019 at 12:00 PM. Rabbi Harold Loss will officiate. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park.

The family of Rena Anstandig will be gathering through the afternoon of Friday, March 01 at the residence of Richard and Arlene Selik, 819 Hendrie Blvd., Huntington Woods, MI 48009.

It is suggested that those who wish to further honor the memory of Rena Anstandig may do so by making a contribution to: Munson Hospice House, 450 Brook St., Traverse City, MI 49684, (800) 252-2065 https://www.munsonhealthcare.org/home-health/munson-home-health or , 20450 Civic Center Dr., Southfield, MI 48076, 248-663-3400 .





