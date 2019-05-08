Rena Cortopassi

2/15/29 - 5/4/19

Daly City

Rena Virginia Cortopassi passed away peacefully at the age of 90. Eternally beloved wife of over 71 years to Orlando. Devoted loving mother of Ronald (Jenine) and Diane (ex-husband John Patrito). Adoring Nonni (Grandma) of Elisa, Gina, Tony (Rheya) and Giuliana (Rick). Biz Nonni (Great-Grandma) to her precious loves of her life; Ciara, Hailey, Aurelia and Luca. Loving Aunt to Jeanette Armagost.

Rena was a proud member of the Italian Catholic Federation Branch #19 in Colma. Loving member of the Holy Angel's Golden Year's Club.

She was a devoted Special Education Teacher's Aide for the Jefferson Elementary School District for 22 years. This profession was very dear to her heart. Rena took several of her pupils under her wing to help them through life's challenges after her retirement.

Thank you to loving family, friends, caregivers and Vitas Hospice for the support during her illness.

Friends may visit Thursday, May 9th from 9:30am to 10:30am at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City where a service will begin at 10:30am. Interment will follow immediately after services at the Italian Cemetery 540 F Street in Colma. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Rena's memory to the Jefferson Elementary School District, Special Education Dept. 699 Serramonte Blvd.#100 Daly City, CA 94014

Duggan's Serra Mortuary

(650) 756-4500

www.duggansserra.com





