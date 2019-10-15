|
|
Renée Cirimelli
Belmont
Renée Cirimelli, 88, passed away on the evening of August 24, in her home in Belmont, surrounded by her family. She fought her final battle against cancer with determination, optimism, and grace.
Renée was born on March 11, 1931 in San Francisco, California to Helen and Charles Capdevielle but she grew up in Lourdes, in the French Pyrenees mountains. In 1949, after her father passed away, Renée's mother moved their family back to San Francisco where Renée entered nursing school at the French Hospital, learned English, and met the love of her life, Joe Cirimelli. She married Joe on November 28, 1953 and enjoyed 66 years of partnership, laughter, and love which will never fade.
"Mrs. C." was beloved by the College of Notre Dame (NDNU) community whose students and friends she cared for as the School Nurse and Director of Student Health Services for 37 years. Both her office and her home were always open to those in need, not just of medical care, but of a home, a place to spend a holiday, or a Mom. She wrapped all those in her life in her knitted shawls, warmth, love, and kindness.
She loved her family and friends, books, fresh flowers, music, Monét and the mountains. Renée is survived by her husband, Joe; her sister, Mary Lou; two children, Gary and Terri; daughter-in-law, Alexandra; son-in-law, Tom; grandchildren, Sierra, Jesse, and Dylan; and niece and nephew, Michelle and Raymond.
A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 9:30 AM at NDNU Chapel in Belmont on Saturday, October 26th. A reception will follow.
View the online memorial for Renée Cirimelli
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 15, 2019