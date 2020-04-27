|
Reno Cesarin
April 27, 1934-March 24, 2020
Foster City
Severino "Reno" Peter Cesarin passed away peacefully in Redwood City, the city he loved, on March 24 at the age of 85 years due to complications of cardiac failure. He was born at Middlefield Road Hospital in Redwood City in April 1934 to William and Enes Cesarin. Reno attended Sequoia High School and was a celebrated athlete in all three major sports and graduated in 1953. He then went into the United States Army and served from 1954 to 1956 as a Private First Class in which he primarily played baseball during the Korean War.
Reno was then united in marriage to Veronica "Connie" Vigil on September 12, 1959 at St. Pius Church, Redwood City. The dissolution of their marriage occurred in 1986 but the two remained amicable.
Reno is survived by two children Blake Cesarin 57, who is Vice President - Asia Pacific
Sales for Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC, and Tiffany Cesarin 54, who is an RN Case Manager of Hospice of Santa Cruz County. Reno is also survived by his sister in law, Donna Plumbly Cesarin, nephews Craig and Brett Cesarin, niece Cheryl Cesarin Ringman, and best friend and confidant Allan Nuttall.
Reno worked at an installer for Pacific Bell Telephone Company for 40 years and then retired to a life of leisure.
Reno resided in Foster City in which he enjoyed Golf, working out at Foster City Athletic Club, then The Jewish Community Center. He also enjoyed watching Giants baseball, The Warriors, and 49ers, and going out to breakfast with "the guys."
Reno had a special place in his heart for and asks donations to be sent there on his behalf at . A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
2449 Station Dr., Stockton, CA. 95215
(209) 938-0673
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 27, 2020