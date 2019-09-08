|
Reva Dorothy Parolari
February 6, 1931 - June 22, 2019
Started her life in the Quad City of Moline, Illinois. Her young life was surrounded by her four siblings and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Throughout her life she was close to her family and friends, visited often and always kept up with what was happening in everyone's lives. She always had a bit of a rebellious streak in her. In high school, she would sneak out of the house and meet her friends down by the river for a beer and cigarettes. She loved to sleep and was never an early riser. She stayed up late with her siblings and talk until the wee hours of the morning (sometimes this involved martinis, her favorite).
In 1949 she graduated from Moline High school and immediately went on to Nurses Training at Moline Public Hospitals. After graduation she worked at the University of Iowa's Polio Ward practicing her profession.
In 1953 her adventurous spirit brought her to California where she worked at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City, California and ultimately met our dad and started a family. The family grew to four children: Susan, Stephen, Diana, and Debra.
She worked off and on in her profession as a RN but was mostly a stay-at-home mom. She loved to cook and try new recipes, was a voracious reader and sewed all of our clothes.
One of her happiest moments was when her grandchildren were born. Kayla and Alek were the "apple of her eye" and could do no wrong. Proudly her granddaughter Kayla followed in her grandma's footsteps and became a RN in 2017. She was also very excited for her grandson going off to college this fall to study Aerospace Engineering.
She truly wished that she could stay on this earth long enough to dance at her grandchildren's weddings but time was not on her side.
She passed peacefully in her home on June 22nd. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years and her two children, Stephen and Diana. Survived by her two daughters, Susan Baffico (Moab, UT) and Debra Parolari-Grosgurin (San Carlos, CA)
We were able to keep mom at home with the exceptionally kind care of Mission Hospice, Best Senior Companions and the Avant Independent Living Facility. We will be forever grateful. We miss you "Mama Mia".
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on October 5, 2019, at Peninsula Bible Church, 3505 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto, California, 94306. Contact Susan 435-260-0762 for information.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 8, 2019