Rex Tarber

1957 ~ 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz

Rex was born March 3, 1957 to Doris and William Traber of San Jose, California. He grew up in San Jose, and moved to Los Gatos during High School. After studying engineering in college, Rex worked for Lockheed Martin for over 30 years. In 1994, Rex moved to Santa Cruz with his wife, Susana, and daughter, Kayla. Rex passed away on May 17, 2019.

Rex's Celebration of life will be at Moran Lake Beach, Pleasure Point (22798 E Cliff Dr. Santa Cruz, CA 95062) on Tuesday, June 11th 2019 at 1:30 p.m. All you need is aloha wear and memories to share. From there, we will be gathering to partake in food, drink, and memory sharing at New Bohemian Brewery at 3:00.

If your heart guides you, in lieu of flowers, here are a couple of local organizations Rex loved and supported: Cabrillo College Foundation-Stroke Center https://foundation.cabrillo.edu or Shared Adventures https://www.sharedadventures.org





