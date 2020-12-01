Reymundo "Mundo" Barron RuizDecember 1, 1929 - April 20, 2020Resident of San JoseRay was born to Felicitas Barron Ruíz and Brigido Ruíz on December 1, 1929, in Torreon, Coahuila, Mexico. He entered the U.S. on February 8, 1930, at just 69 days old and he would forever call the U.S. his only home. He was raised by his mom, Felicitas, along with his 7 siblings in the San Felipe barrio in Del Rio, Texas, along the Rio Grande River. He attended school at La Escuela Amarilla in Del Rio whenever he could. Mostly, he spent his youth working to survive during the Great Depression and so he never graduated from school as a youth. Despite having little formal education, Ray was ambitious and a life-long learner.In 1946 he relocated with his mother to the Santa Clara Valley and he was able to find work picking in the fields and working on construction jobs. In 1950 he met Adelaida "Aileen" Macias at the Starlight Ballroom in downtown San José. In 1951 he answered the call to service and he proudly served in the U.S. Army (6th Army, 19th Infantry Regiment) in combat actions in Korea.Ray was Honorably Discharged and he returned to the U.S. in 1952 and then became a naturalized U.S. citizen. Aileen and Ray were together again and they married on April 25, 1954, and started a family.In the 1960s Ray got a job electroplating "computer chips" with gold and other precious metals. Ray recognized then that "computers" would change the world. He was excited to be in the industry and he worked for tech giants including National Semiconductor Industries. To excel in the industry he attended night classes in chemistry and metallurgy while working full time and taking care of his family. He was credited with at least 2 inventions by National Semiconductor in high-speed plating processes, one of which resulted in a U.S. patent.Ray and Aileen raised their children with great love and affection in a home that was open to everyone and always filled with music, great food and laughter. Ray was a true American Patriot. He was proud to be a U.S. citizen and a Veteran. He loved his family, the 49ers, his garden, his truck, his tools, his neighbors and his music.Ray and Aileen had been married 61 years when Aileen passed on June 18, 2015, and Ray was never the same after that.On Veterans' Day 2019, Ray was awarded his high school diploma by Del Rio High School. That same day he rode as a Guest of Honor in the Fresno Veterans Day Parade. It was a day of great honor and pride for him.In his final days Ray openly and joyously thanked the Lord for all the gifts of life he had received in this life. He said he had no regrets or bad feelings in his heart, only love. He passed on April 20 surrounded by, and in the arms and everlasting love of, his children and with love and joy in his heart. He was laid to rest on May 1, 2020, with full military honors.Ray and Aileen were predeceased by their eldest daughter Carolina. Ray was also predeceased by his beloved granddaughter Rayna. Ray and Aileen are survived by their children Patricia (Carlos), Ray, Jr., Diane (Joe), Richard (Yvonne), Rogelio (Sylvia) and Rachel (Rich), and 21 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, and he was awaiting the birth of his first great-great grandchild. Ray is also survived by his beloved sister Matilde Herrera. A celebration of our Dad's life will be scheduled when social gatherings are once again safe.