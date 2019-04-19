Rhoda E. Campbell

January 16, 1937 - March 28, 2019

San Jose

Rhoda E. Campbell, 82, died peacefully on Thursday, March 28 at Stonebrook Health and Rehabilitation in Los Gatos, where she had lived since July 2015. She is survived by her son Gordon Finwall (Connie), granddaughters Cassidy and Anita, and stepsons Ralph Campbell (Diane) and Eric Campbell (Isabel). She is also survived by older brother Fred Knechel and a small town's worth of beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

Rhoda was born January 16, 1937 in Calexico, California, where she lived as a small town girl until leaving for college at Redlands University. She later graduated from San Jose State University and earned an MBA from Pepperdine University. During a successful career in payroll and finance starting at Saga Corporation and ending at Applied Materials, with a long stint at Apple Computer in the 1980's and 1990's in the middle, she watched and helped form Santa Clara Valley become what it is today.

In the 1970's, she met and married the love of her live, Ed Campbell, who first put his eyes on the lovely Rhoda while snorkeling in a swimming pool practicing for his next abalone dive. They bought a home in Sunnyvale and later moved to Portola Valley, before finally settling in San Jose after retirement to be closer to family. She was a wonderful wife. Ed, a long time employee of IBM as an engineer, preceded her in death in 2011, shortly after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

In retirement, Rhoda volunteered at the Thrift Box for the Lucile Salter Packard Children's Hospital at Stanford, where she made several friends and put her professional skills to good use. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking, gardening, decorating, traveling, selling Apple collectibles on eBay, and, most of all, spending time with her family. In 2007, she was diagnosed with cancer but fiercely fought back to make a full recovery. Throughout her life, she was always the kindest person in the room. Classy and stylish, Rhoda brought a positive influence to every engagement. Those who had the privilege to know Rhoda had a gracious, genuine and loyal friend.

Her family members would like to thank the special people at Stonebrook Health and Rehabilitation who cared for her with amazing compassion and professionalism.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable contributions in memory of Rhoda E. Campbell be made to Brain Support Network, P.O. Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026, www.brainsupportnetwork.org.





