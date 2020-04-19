|
|
Rhoda Jean Ellenberger
August 27, 1931 - April 12, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Rhoda, known as Jean, was born in Fort Collins, Colorado to Marie and Lloyd Osborne and was the sister of Lloyd-Lee Osborne (Margie). She was married to Jack Ellenberger for 59 years and was the mother of Tim (Sandy), Tom and Ted (Tracy) Ellenberger and Tami Casey (Pat). She was the beloved grandmother of nine and great grandmother to four.
Rhoda was a resident of San Jose for 80+ years. A 1949 graduate of San Jose High, she attended San Jose State College. After their marriage in 1951, she and Jack resided briefly in Texas during his service in the Army. On return, they purchased a home in the Strawberry Park neighborhood of San Jose, where she happily resided until her passing. After raising her children, she worked as a clerk at the Cupertino Branch of the Santa Clara County Library. During her 23 years of service, she was known as the "Library Lady" to generations of children and their parents. She was an avid reader of cookbooks and loved cooking. Even in her later years, she could often be found in the kitchen cooking a delicious meal for herself or anyone who happened to drop by. Rhoda and Jack were adventurous campers and traveled throughout the west coast. From tents to trailers, to RV's, they and the children explored every corner of California.
As a mother, grandmother, friend and neighbor, Rhoda will be missed by many who loved her. A private service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery, with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later time. We love you Mom, and you will be in our hearts and prayers always.
View the online memorial for Rhoda Jean Ellenberger
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 19, 2020