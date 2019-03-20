Rhoda Levin

Jan. 14, 1930 - Mar. 18, 2019

Santa Rosa

Rhoda Levin passed away in Santa Rosa, California after a long period of illness. She was born on January 14, 1930 in Chicago, IL to Samuel Pollack and Rose (Lyons) Pollack. She had also lived in Covina, CA, Highland Park, IL; Los Altos Hills, CA; Tempe, AZ; Ashdod, Israel; Healdsburg and Santa Rosa, CA. She was a member of Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills for nearly two decades. She was a former President of Women's American ORT which builds and staffs technical schools for the underprivileged in 37 countries across five continents, employs 7,000 teachers and offers mostly tuition-free education to over 300,000 students annually. She was married to Nathan D. Levin for 54 years until his death and loving grandparent of William Samuel Levin who died in infancy. Rhoda was the loving parent Roschelle Levin who passed away in January 1977. She is survived by Allen, Jeffrey and Larry Levin and she was the doting grandparent of Aaron and Miles Levin great grand-parent of Nolan Levin. She was also the loving mother-in-law of Jane Nakai and Laurie Lamantia.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Women's American ORT (ORT.org).

Funeral and burial services will be Friday, March 22 at 11:00 a.m. at Hills of Eternity Cemetery, 1301 El Camino Real in Colma, California.





Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 20, 2019