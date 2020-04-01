|
Rhodes Podesta Walsh
Feb. 20, 1978 - Mar. 25, 2020
Resident of Capitola
Our son, our brother, our uncle and everyone's friend passed away Wednesday, March 25 in Capitola. He was born in San Luis Obispo, California and grew up in San Jose, spending weekends and summers on the beaches of Santa Cruz and Capitola. He attended St Leo's Grammar School in San Jose and graduated from Holy Cross School in Santa Cruz. In 1996, he graduated from Bellarmine College Prep in San Jose and then went on to Chico State University.
Rhodes's passions were his Family, his Friends, the Ocean and Music. He adored his Mother, loved his sisters deeply and was to the Moon for his niece Sydney and nephew Michael-Rhodes. He revered his many Aunts and Uncles and cherished each of his many, many Cousins (38 in all!). He cherished family gatherings on St Patrick's Day, 4th of July, Thanksgiving, Christmas and all the Birthdays in between.
He loved to swim, boogie-board, surf, skateboard and sail, at any time and in any weather. He was on the Capitola Jr Guards from 4 years old to 18 and loved his 4 years with the Bellarmine Water Polo Team. His favorite surf spots were Santa Mo's and Blacks Beach in Santa Cruz.
While away, he never missed a day to call his Mother. He would ask for updates on family and friends, asking to listen to the newest songs. Music was in his soul. From Rap Music to Sinatra, he loved them all. Music gave him his quiet place. And he always loved his Irish music.
He was the most trusted of Friends. Always ready to help any friend, at any time, in any need. He defined the word loyal. He loved deeply and everyone. Respected by all who knew him.
Rhodes leaves his parents Michael and Barbara Walsh of Santa Cruz; his sister Summer of Santa Cruz, his sister Sysha of Capitola and sister Quigley Ashton of Gold Coast, Australia. In addition, he leaves Sysha's children, his beloved niece, Sydney and namesake nephew, Michael-Rhodes both of Capitola. He also leaves behind his brother in law Dr Jean Ashton (Quigley) and Quigley's four children in Australia, nieces Harper, Daisy, Delaney, and Max.
Dear Rhodes,
Our brother Rhodes was the strongest, yet the gentlest of men. He was the coolest and classiest like that of Sinatra. He was our Kennedy, handsome, intelligent and feared nothing. He was our Robin Hood. Our Protector. We will always remember the fast times in your truck and sharing music over the phone. We cherish the boxes of your letters. We are so grateful to be your little 'twin' sisters. Rhodes, you are our Archangel and our Irish Clover, we will always be with you. We love you so much.
-Summer and Sysha
Shelter In Place Private Service
On Wednesday afternoon, April 1st, Rhodes's immediate family will gather together pray, listen to music and say their farewells to Rhodes. In these times of staying close to home, your prayers and wishes for him on Wednesday afternoon are deeply appreciated. Please join us at Wednesday 1:15 as we pray the Serenity Prayer while you Shelter in Place…
God, Grant us the Serenity to accept the things we cannot change,
Courage to change the things we can, and
The Wisdom to know the difference.
Amen, Rhodes.
A public memorial with his Family and Friends is being planned for July 4th at Black's Beach, Santa Cruz (pending the end of Shelter In Place). Details will be posted later.
View the online memorial for Rhodes Podesta Walsh
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 1, 2020