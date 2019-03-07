Mercury News Obituaries
Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
96 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
(650) 968-4453
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Simon Church
1860 Grant Road
Los Altos, CA
Rhona Grace Gilkey


Rhona Grace Gilkey Obituary
Rhona Grace Gilkey
May 3, 1924 - March 2, 2019
Resident of Los Altos
Rhona passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of John Gilkey for 63 years. Loving mother of Leigh Joyce Gilkey and Jann Lisa Gilkey. Grandmother of Allyson Gilkey and Malcolm Myles, and sister of Joyce Smith and her family.
Rhona was a loving and devoted wife and mother. Born in British Columbia she came to the states in the 1950's and met the love of her life a fellow teacher at Edison High School in Stockton. She loved singing, antiquing and taking walks in the beautiful outdoors. She loved her family and will never be forgotten. May she continue singing up in heaven.
Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 8th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Simon Church, 1860 Grant Road, Los Altos. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Los Altos.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 7, 2019
