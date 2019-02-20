Rhonda Purwin

Feb. 6, 1954 - Feb. 3, 2019

Chicago, IL

Rhonda Purwin died of breast cancer on February 3rd, 2019 in her adopted hometown of Chicago, Illinois. She was a few days short of her 65th birthday.

Rhonda was born in San Jose, California to Elaine and Ted Purwin. She attended Willow Glen High School and later graduated from the University of California, Berkeley in 1977 earning a bachelor's degree in Conservation of Natural Resources. She received her master's in Home Economics from San Francisco State University in 1980.

Rhonda began her career in the food industry, working at Ketchum Inc. in San Francisco, where she led public relations for the potato industry. After moving from San Francisco to Chicago, Rhonda worked at the Careers through Culinary Arts Program, where she worked with underprivileged kids, helping them land good jobs in the restaurant industry. Later she went on to become Director of Enrollment and Industry Relations for Washburne Culinary Institute where she worked until 2013. Her LinkedIn connections are a veritable Who's Who in the restaurant industry.

Rhonda is survived by her sister, Janice Decker, brother Perry Purwin, nieces and nephews- Elisha, Rachel, Rebecca, Angie, Keith and Ashley - along with three great nephews and one great niece. She will be deeply missed by her many cousins and family members who enjoyed her company while joining her at one of her favorite restaurants.

A memorial service for friends and family will be held on Sunday, February 24, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at 16075 Cerro Vista Drive in Los Gatos.

Memorial donations may be made to the ASCPA http://bit.ly/2WHe58h.



Simcha Frank, Funeral Director

847-929-6699





