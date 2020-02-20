|
Muwekma Tribal Elder Ricardo "Rick" Martinez
April 3, 1941 - February 8, 2020
On February 8, 2020, Muwekma Tribal Elder and Vietnam Service Veteran, Ricardo "Rick" Martinez, passed away at the age of 78. Born in Milpitas, CA on April 3, 1941, Rick was one of four children of Muwekma Elder Margaret Sanchez Martinez and Candellario Martinez.
On October 10, 1968 Rick joined the US Army and achieved the rank of Sergeant. During his time, Rick received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and Good Conduct Medal. He was honorably discharged on January 12, 1969.
On August 2, 1977, Rick married his wonderful wife Rachel Holquin at St. Elizabeth Church in Milpitas. Rick leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Rachel, brother Robert, step daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A Viewing will be held Thursday Feb. 20 from 6pm-9pm with a Rosary at 7pm at St. Elizabeth Church in Milpitas. On Friday, Feb. 21, a Memorial Church Service will also be held at St. Elizabeth starting at 9:30am. The burial and military graveside service will be held at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in San Jose concluding the church service. A small reception will follow.
View the online memorial for Muwekma Tribal Elder Ricardo "Rick" Martinez
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 20, 2020