Lima & Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary
1315 Hollenbeck Ave.
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
Memorial Mass
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Church of the Resurrection in Sunnyvale
Richard A. "Richie" Lumactod


Richard A. "Richie" Lumactod
April 26, 1936 - Jan. 23, 2019
Longtime Resident of Santa Clara County
Richard passed away suddenly at the age of 82 years in the family home in Cupertino. He was born in San Francisco. He attended Los Altos and Mountain View schools. He graduated with a Bachelor's in Economics at San Jose State University. He served in the USAF and after discharge was employed at SLAC, then Stanford University until his retirement. He led a quiet and peaceful life; his interests were traveling extensively, skiing, tennis, fishing, his nieces and nephews, visiting them during holidays and events in their lives as well as gardening and nature.
He is survived by his brother, Rudy, sister, Mrs. Josephine Lumactod and Sister Carolina Lumactod, OP. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.
A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 at 1:00P.M at Church of the Resurrection in Sunnyvale.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 14, 2019
