Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 296-2977
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA
Richard Arigoni


1942 - 2019
Richard Arigoni Obituary
Richard Arigoni
Feb 22, 1942 - Nov 3, 2019
San Jose
Richard Arigoni, a native of San Jose, passed away on Nov 3. 2019 at the age of 77. Beloved husband for 41 years to Barbara Mestressat Arigoni. Father to Sheri (Chris) Adams and Cindi Bredeson. Step-father to Robert Doudell. He is also survived by three grandchildren. Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Loranzo and Rose Baker Arigoni, sister Kathleen Arigoni.
Richard attended and graduated from Lincoln High, class of 1960. He served in the Army stationed in Germany from 1960 to 1963. He was a heating and air conditioning contractor in the San Jose area.
A funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday, November 13 at 11am at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary, followed by entombment at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 10, 2019
