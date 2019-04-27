Richard Arnold Osburn

Sept. 6, 1934 - Mar. 19, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Richard Osburn passed away at his home with his family by his side on Tuesday, March 19 after a yearlong battle with cancer. A man of wry wit he was a dearly loved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many, known as Dickie, Dad, Pop, Ba, Grandpa O, Dick and Richard. He was born to Arnold Osburn and Margaret Burgess Osburn in Rochester, NY and attended Monroe High School where he met the love of his life,Gwendolyn Tyler. They both went on to graduate from Rochester Institute of Technology and to marry sixty-two years ago. He attended graduate school at Carnegie Mellon and the University of Pittsburg in Pittsburgh PA.

After college, Richard worked as a field service technician for Arthur D Little and 500 Inc., then CTI-Cryogenics-Helix Technology Inc. In this position, he traveled globally for twenty years working in more than forty countries. Richard proudly worked on tracking ships for two of the Apollo Missions. His career also allowed him to visit art museums around the world, indulging and increasing his passion for art. For the last thirty-six years, he has lived in San Jose working in the High Vacuum Industry, initially for CTI-Cryogenics-Helix Technology Inc. and later was recruited to set up the highly successful California branch of Austin Scientific. Over his career he trained countless engineers, technicians and students across the globe in Cryogenic and Cryopump Technology. He was active in the American Vacuum Society, serving on the Education Committee and the Annual Dinner team for many years. After retiring in 1999, he enjoyed pursuing his passions for art history, museums, classical music, architecture, good food and wine and his new venture, winemaking with a group of dear friends.

Richard was a loving and devoted husband to his wife Gwen. He is also survived by the family in which he took such great pride; his son Rich (Marilyn), daughter Heidi Garland (Scott) and son Timothy (Dianne) and his grandsons Luke Hourican, Matthew Hourican, Tyler Garland and Christopher Garland and great grandchildren, Devon Hourican, Jourdan Hourican, Christien Parello-Hourican, Nikolas Hourican and Kali Hourican.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 4 at 1 PM in the Multipurpose Room at the Campbell Community Center, 1 Campbell Avenue, Campbell, CA. All are welcome.

We are asking in lieu of flowers or gifts that donations be made in Richard's name to either the - Heidi's Heroes (secure link) http://main.acsevents.org/goto/HeidisHeroes or A Hope for Nikolas, a benefit for his great-grandson's medical expenses. (C/O Beverly Bank, 254 Cabot Street, Beverly, MA 01915)





