Richard "Fred" Baisa
1935 - 2020
Richard "Fred" Baisa
Jan 6, 1935 - May 17, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Fred was born in Chowchilla, California to Concepcion Perez and Candido "John" Baisa. Fred was the youngest of their three children. When Fred's father died in 1936, his mother brought her children to Santa Clara to pick fruit and work in the Canneries. Fred's mother built a small house in Santa Clara, CA where they moved in 1940. Fred attended St. Claires Elementary School and Bellarmine College Prep Class of 1952. Fred joined the U.S. Marine Corp from 1954-1956 where he served in Korea on the DMZ. Discharged in 1956, Fred then got a job with IBM in downtown San Jose. He ended his career at Lockheed in 2007. In retirement Fred enjoyed his love of Jazz, playing his Bass, tennis, and cats.
Fred married Marlene and her three children in 1968. The birth of David followed in 1969. Fred is survived by his wife Marlene, children Lori Ingle (Bruce), Eric Viner, Jay Viner (Jayne), David Baisa (Gretchen), Grandchildren; Joseph, Careen, Sam, Aaron, Charlotte, Wesley, Luke, Grace, and Great Grandson Calvin. Fred loved his many nieces and nephews.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 24, 2020.
