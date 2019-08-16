|
Richard Baxter
March 18, 1924 - August 13, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Richard Bennett Baxter passed away peacefully while napping on August 13, 2019 at the age of 95. He was born in Pensacola, Florida to Leroy Edwin Baxter and Myrtle Cornell Baxter. He was a Navy pilot with the rank of Lieutenant during WWII and was very proud to have served his country.
He was married for nearly 76 years to Beverly Mae (Duren) Baxter whom he fell in love with at first sight and had a family of three daughters. He is survived by daughters Susan Torassa (Rick), Jan Chaboya-Hembree (Bill) and Julie Baxter (Kip); five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; one brother and several nieces, nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by four brothers.
He was committed to the well-being and care of his family and close friends. He served as a quiet, kind, intelligent, caring, generous, honorable and extremely patient mentor to many. He was known to "always do the right thing". What a wonderful example he set for those who knew him. He was and always will be loved and dearly missed by his daughters.
There will be no service per his wishes, but he wouldn't mind if you raised a glass to his memory.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 16, 2019