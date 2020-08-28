1/2
Richard Bernard Eagen
1927 - 2020
Richard Bernard Eagen
June 28, 1927 - August 19, 2020
Resident of Los Gatos
Richard (Dick) Eagen was the 7th of 11 children born to William & Fama (Cole) Eagen. In 1947 he married his childhood sweetheart, Dorothy DiDuca, after returning from serving in the Navy during WWII. They had grown up living on the same street and both graduated from Marysville High School. When Dick started hanging around at the DiDuca home, everyone thought he was there because he and her brother Joe were best friends. No one but Dick knew the real truth, that he had been carrying a crush for Joe's sister for years. Once married, their ever-growing family lived above Eagen's General Store which Dick built. Dorothy ran the store while Dick worked at Peerless Cement. The family moved to Los Gatos, CA in the summer of 1960 where he worked as an Operating Engineer until 1989. In retirement he was an avid gardener, personally delivering fresh vegetables to the homes of his large family and enjoying his grandchildren. Dick is now happily reunited with the love of his life Dorothy, who passed away in 2003 after sharing 56 wonderful years of marriage. He is survived by all 6 of their children: Sandra Cox, Bill (Sheri), Chris (Kathi), Mark (Lynn), Mary Burks, and Sam (Stacy); 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grand-children; and his brother Donald (Mary). He was preceded in death by 1 grandson & 1 great-grandson. In lieu of flowers the family asks you make donations to St. Jude's Hospital.


Published in Los Gatos Weekly Times Obits on Aug. 28, 2020.
August 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
August 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills
