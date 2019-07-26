|
Richard Bernard Harrison
September 1, 1931-July 19, 2019
Santa Clara
Richard was born in Denver, Colorado. He attended St. Josephs of Denver for twelve years and served in the United States Navy during the Korean conflict. He graduated from the University of Colorado, Boulder 1958. It was in Boulder that Richard met his wife Kathleen Donata Smith. Kathleen first caught his eye while attending mass at the Newman Center, but they did not meet until he went out for drinks at the legendary Boulder watering hole- The Sink. When Kathleen bought the second pitcher of beer, he knew she was the one! They married at St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel, Boulder, Colorado in 1958, and then moved to California.
Richard was a member of St. Martins of Tours, San Jose for 54 years. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul, the ICF, and Peace and Justice. He was a volunteer tutor at Elmwood Correctional Center. Richard loved travel. He visited all 50 states, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Caribbean, Central and South America. Richard was also an avid cyclist.
Richard's greatest legacy is his love for family and community service. He taught with his actions, always striving to be the instrument of God's peace. The fruits of all of his work was evident by the love and affection he received in his final days of life. Richard died bravely surrounded by his loved ones.
Richard is survived by his wife Kathleen "Kay", his children Marc (Jain), Patricia Cravens (Mike), Colleen Williams, Paul (Julie), Christopher (Kristen), Thomas, his grandchildren Mariel (Matt), Sarah, Julianne, Arianna, Kathleen, Karina, Jay, Nathan, and Rachel, and his sister Veronica. Predeceased by his parents Margaret and Harold Harrison, his siblings Lawrence, Patricia, Paul, and his great grandson Fletcher.
Mass and Celebration of Life will be on Tuesday, July 30th, 4 pm at St. Martins of Tours, 200 O'Connor Dr., San Jose. Immediately followed by a reception in the parish gym.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Society St. Vincent de Paul of Santa Clara County and/or Mission Hospice, San Mateo.
