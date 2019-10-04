|
In Loving Memory
Richard Burnham
Richard Burnham passed away on September 27, 2019 at his home in San Mateo surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife Judy, his brother Jim, children Jed, Jenny, John, Brian, and Elizabeth, and grandchildren Alex, Becky, Brad, Katie, Campbell, and Linnea. Richard, a lifelong Giants and Bay Area sports fan, was happiest when spending time with family and friends taking trips down the coast or playing golf and cribbage. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local youth sports organization.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 4, 2019