|
|
Richard "Rick" Chandler
April 14, 1955 - August 10, 2019
Redwood City
In Redwood City, surrounded by his loving mother, Carolyn Hartman, and his dog, Jersey. Son of Del Wayne Chandler and beloved big brother to Don Chandler and Kathleen Hartman-Felion and Uncle to Emily Chandler.
Rick's writing career began at Sequoia High School with the Sequoia Times and continued in print with the Redwood City Tribune, Peninsula Times Tribune, Palo Alto Weekly, San Mateo Times, San Francisco Chronicle, and Tahoe Tribune. As a pioneer in electronic media, he was considered one of the original "blogfathers" and is a co-founder of groundbreaking sports site, Deadspin. He contributed for MSNBC, Ironminds, and created the blog Peninsula Youth Sports.
Rick was an admired Coach in Peninsula Little League, Mt. Carmel, Serra High School and South Lake Tahoe High School Basketball, leading their Jr. Varsity team to their first Championship win in 20 years.
All are invited to celebrate his life on August 31st at the Red Morton Community Recreation Center at 1120 Roosevelt Ave in Redwood City. Service begins at 11:00am with a luncheon reception to immediately follow.
View the online memorial for Richard "Rick" Chandler
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 25, 2019