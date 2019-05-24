Richard Dennis McMurray

Resident of Santa Cruz

Richard Dennis McMurray, born February 28, 1944 in Spokane Washington, passed May 6, 2019. Rich was the last known remaining sibling of Thomas Patrick McMurray and Essie Marie McMurray. Rich's mother passed early in Rich's life and his father was forced to be both mother and father. Rich's father being a silver miner struggled to provide for the 11 children forcing some of the children into early (in life) work schedules. Rich and his brothers commonly worked on the local farms to provide for the large family.

Rich was a fantastic Engineer working at companies such as Singer, Zilog, Computer Curriculum Corporation and Apple Computer. Rich credited his entry into high-tech and success to his military service, he believed if it not for the military identifying his aptitude towards electronics, he would have still been picking fruit and milking cows.

While Rich did not regularly attend church (he feared a bolt of lightning would come crashing through the building) he related most to the Catholic church, his rosary was generally in view from where he slept. He loved to tell about the discipline of the Nuns at the Catholic School he attended.

Rich was very generous in nature he routinely donated to charitable funds that benefited children and was proud of the fact that he made a positive impact in the world. He was also an investor where he preferred to invest in opportunities that would be a benefit to society instead of a higher rate of return.

Rich attended courses at Santa Rosa Junior College but never received a formal degree, that did not stop him from mentoring his highly educated work colleagues. He loved to tell how he schooled the Ivy Leaguers.

Rich never married nor does he have any children other than what he referred to as his children at work who were in fact his junior colleagues. Rich loved animals, speaking "motherese" to dogs and cats was one of his many child-like antics that everyone enjoyed.

Early in Rich's life he enjoyed family, being Uncle Rich to his many beloved nieces and nephews. Later in life Rich preferred to be reclusive in his home in the Santa Cruz mountains. His final years were made more comfortable by his caretakers Nick and Jessica. He enjoyed watching military programs on television due to the strategical composition, he also enjoyed listening to John Denver and Patsy Cline.

Rich's many career accomplishments were a result of his undaunting drive and passion. He commonly referred to his projects as being highly confidential and relevant to the industry. While his direct technology accomplishments were not defined, his friends and family can look to their electronic devices and see a bit of Rich in them.

Rich desired a private ceremony and his remains are to be combined with his beloved cats. A ceremony of his life, friends and family will be held on September 21st, 2019. Please contact [email protected] for details

While Rich may have left this earth his impact on people's lives will live on.





