Richard Donnell King

February 20, 1957 - March 3, 2019

Campbell

Richard Donnell King passed away in his home, surrounded by his family and extended family, on the morning of March 3, 2019. He died of a glioblastoma brain tumor, which he'd been battling for a year.

Richard was born in Fresno, CA, the first of 5 children, to Donnell and Joyce King. His family moved many times with the phone company, but he resided all but one year in Silicon Valley since 1970. He graduated from Leigh High School in 1975, and received an Associate Degree in Electrical Engineering from West Valley College. From there on, he had a career in electronics hardware design with various tech start-ups, and other high tech companies over a period of 40+ years.

Richard had many interests in life, and made many friends through those interests: collecting and repairing antique radios and electronics, photography, playing Irish folk music, assisting kids in drama skits and videography at church, running sound, travel, and always reading voraciously on science, old electronic technology and science fiction. He was above all a godly, Christian man, who loved the Word, loved serving His God, and his church.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Lucinda, and 3 loving children: Ben and daughter-in-law Emma; Ian, and Amy. All chose to live with Richard and Lucinda in this season of Richard's cancer to be near and to help in his care. He is also survived by his 4 siblings: Anne Preisig, Judy Reid, John King, and Michele Talbott; nieces and nephews: Jocelyn Urban, Jacob King, Jason King, Rebecca Reid, Lucas Talbott and Kara Talbott.

Friends and family are invited to Richard's Memorial/Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 23 at 2pm. The service and reception will be held at Peninsula Bible Church Cupertino, 10601 N. Blaney Ave. Cupertino. Donations may be made to the in his name.





