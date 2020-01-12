Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Sierra Pines
7600 Whistlestop Way
Roseville, CA
View Map
Richard Ellsworth


1932 - 2019
Richard Ellsworth Obituary
Richard Ellsworth
Nov 26, 1932 - Dec. 31, 2019
Roseville
Richard Keith Ellsworth passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019 in Roseville, California at the age of 87. Richard was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho and moved to California as a young child. He was a graduate of San Jose State University and a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. He married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Woehl in 1957 and had one daughter, Susan Clair Ellsworth. He served in the US Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1961. Richard loved the game of golf, hanging out with his buddies, drinking gin & tonics and walking the beaches of Monterey. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Susan and wife, Barbara.
Richard requested to be cremated. There will be a celebration of life held on January 18th, 2020 from 12:30 – 2:30p at Sierra Pines 7600 Whistlestop Way, Roseville, California 95747 in Sun City Roseville.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 12, 2020
