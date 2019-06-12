Richard Emmett (Dick) Gardner

May 17, 1930 ~ June 6, 2019

Resident of Saratoga

Dick went home to be with the Lord on June 6, 2019 at the age of 89. Born in Fargo, North Dakota he lived and worked on his grandparent's farm. He moved to Sacramento with his mother Florence Bergstrom Taylor at the age of 10, but returned to work the farm each summer. Dick entered the air force at the age of 17 where he attended A&E mechanics and radar school. He received an honorable discharge days before the Korean war began. Dick worked in the defense industry in southern California, moving to San Jose in 1958 where he went to work for Lockheed Missiles and Space. He retired at the age of 57 as a Director of the Missiles and Space Division and traveled the world with his wife Cathy. Dick was a wonderful husband and father: smart, easy going, fun loving and organized. He loved to water ski, and snow ski, and spent many weekends at the delta with his family. He loved boat and car races, and was an excellent mechanic. He also loved to fish, play poker, and black jack, and in his later years he built and flew model airplanes. If he had a motto it would have been, don't sweat the small stuff. He is survived by his wife Catherine Gardner, his 3 daughters Victoria Hoobyar, Debra Wilson (Duane), Robyn Schuck (Larry), and 3 step sons Vincent Grimaldi (Karen), Stephen Grimaldi, and J. Christopher Grimaldi (Ann). He had 11 Grandchildren and 14 Great-Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret, his son Rick, and his sister Carol Petrea. His service will be held on June 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church located at 13716 Saratoga Avenue, Saratoga, CA 95070. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask anyone wanting to make a donation in his name to make it to: Sacred Heart Community Service at 1381 S. 1st Street, San Jose, CA 95110, phone 408-278-2194 or the .





