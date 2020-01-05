Mercury News Obituaries
|
Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
96 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
(650) 968-4453
Funeral
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Mountain View Buddhist Temple
575 N. Shoreline Blvd.
Richard Endo


1938 - 2020
Richard Endo
May 29, 1938 - Dec. 28, 2019
Resident of Sunnyvale
Richard was the much loved and devoted husband of Emilie, father of Traci (Mike) Inouye and Christine (Hideki) Hirabayashi and grandfather to Mason, Kendall, Emi, and Ko. An Oakland native, Richard made his home in Sunnyvale where he retired after 35 years at Hewlett Packard. An avid sports fan and golfer, he was happiest rooting for his grandkids' teams from the stands. A dedicated leader in the Jodo Shinshu Buddhist community for many decades, Richard lived a life of true kindness and earnest compassion for others. A funeral will be held January 26 at 1 pm at the Mountain View Buddhist Temple, 575 N. Shoreline Blvd. Please view/sign guestbook:


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 5, 2020
