Richard Ferst
August 3, 1930 - August 30, 2019
Resident of Los Gatos
Surrounded by his family, Richard Ferst passed away on Friday August 30th, 2019. Richard is survived by his wife of 62 years Barbara, his brother Robert (Bob) Ferst, his five children Kathleen Sell (Paul), Susan Berger (Don), Stephen Ferst, Daniel Ferst (Daphne), David Ferst (Melissa), and his ten grandchildren.
Richard was an exceptional husband, father, grandfather and friend, a great athlete and a respected businessman. His thirty-one year career with General Electric led him and his family to six different countries. He lived a full and active life. His greatest legacy, however, is the unconditional love, admiration, and the support he had for his family.
All who knew and loved Richard are welcome to join his family for a memorial service on October 19th, 2019 at 11:30a.m. at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church (219 Bean Avenue, Los Gatos, CA 95032) followed by a celebration of his life. In lieu of flowers, online donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF.org) at Richard Ferst Memorial.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 11, 2019