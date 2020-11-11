Richard Francis MattosMay 5, 1933 - October 25, 2020Resident of Santa ClaraRichard "Rich" Francis Mattos, 87, left us peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Redding, California. He was a beloved father to Carolyn (Michael) Silva, Pamela Santos and Gary Mattos. Devoted grandfather to Antonio Prado, Richard (Bobbie) Prado, Dominic Caserta, Peter Caserta, Amy (Jack) Caserta-Perry, Cody Mattos and Hannah Mattos. He is also survived by nine great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.Richard was born in Santa Clara, California on May 5, 1933 to Adeline and John Mattos. As a youth, he belonged to the Santa Clara Drum Corps and was a proud member of the S.E.S Portuguese Hall of Santa Clara. While attending Bellarmine College Preparatory, Richard had to leave during his sophomore year to assist his father with the family's business, Johnny's Tire Service, due to his father's failing health. He went on to work at Royal Tire Service and then Anello Trucking Company. After that, he successfully started his own business, Rich Mattos Tire Service. We are very proud of his accomplishment.Richard was a hardworking teamster and made many sacrifices for his family. He loved to put together jigsaw puzzles, watch Western Movies, and play Pedro with family and friends. He was quite the jokester and had a great sense of humor. He will be dearly missed. A small outdoor service will be held in memory of Richard Mattos for immediate family and close friends.