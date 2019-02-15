Richard Frederick Fish

August 19, 1936 - February 3, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Dick Fish died Sunday, February 3, 2019 in San Jose, at the age of 82, after a long struggle with dementia.

Dick was raised in Oakland, attended Oakland High and Oakland City College before enlisting in the US Navy. The Navy sent him to Pensacola, Florida, where he learned to fly Navy jets and earned a commission as a Naval Officer. While stationed in Pensacola, he met his future wife, Linda Richards. They were married in 1958, when Dick was transferred to NAS Miramar, near San Diego. Dick served 10 years in the Navy, 5 years on active duty and 5 years in the Naval Reserves. During the active service years, he was a pilot on the USS Midway. After completing his active duty, Dick attended the University of California in Berkeley.

In 1965, Dick began a career as a pilot for American Airlines. He flew as a Captain for America for 31 years, retiring in 1996.

Dick loved being a pilot and he enjoyed scuba diving, sailing, backpacking with his children and traveling the world with Linda.

Dick is survived by Linda, his wife of 60 years, their three children: Janet (Jim), Richard (Sharon), and Kenneth (Karyn), grandchildren, Eric and Dana Fish, sister-in-law, Martha Richards, and nephew Michael Craig-Reed.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Dick on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at 10:00 AM at the First Congregational Chruch of San Jose, 1980 Hamilton Ave (corner of Leigh Ave.) San Jose, CA.





View the online memorial for Richard Frederick Fish Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary