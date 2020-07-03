Richard G. MoralesMarch 7, 1936 ~ June 28, 2020Resident of ModestoRichard "Sonny" Galvan Morales, age 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28th, 2020, in Modesto, CA. He was born March 7th, 1936 in El Monte, CA., to the late Richard and Encarnacion Morales of Riverside CA. Richard was happily y married to the love of his life, Jennie, for 63 years. He and his wife raised their children in San Jose, California before retiring to Modesto, California.Loving father of Eddie Morales (Debbie), Anita Mejia (the late Freddy), Johnny Morales (Leticia), Albert Morales (Kristy) and the late Richard Gallegos. Cherished by 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 4 great great-grandchildren.Richard was a retired skilled tradesman and field worker. He lived life with passion and commitment for his family. He loved listening to Blues and "Musica Nortena." During retirement, he found creative ways to fix things around the home and create a loving environment for his wife. Around his family, he was always the life of the party.Due to the current SIP and SCC mandates, a rotational public visitation will be held on Monday July 6th from 3pm-5pm at Willow Glen Funeral Home 1039 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA 95125 for extended family and friend.On Tuesday July 7th an outdoor viewing will take place at the funeral home from 11am - 1pm. Interment to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.