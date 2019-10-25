|
Richard Gibson Egner
Resident of San Jose
Richard Gibson Egner Age 84, died peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at his home in San Jose from MAC, a lung disease. He was born on September 21, 1935 in Kingsville, Texas eventually settling in Indianapolis, IN where he graduated from Shortridge H. S. and Butler Univ. He lived in Saratoga and San Jose for the past 59 years after following wife-to-be Janet Schuman to Saratoga from Indianapolis in 1961. This is also when he began employment as a reporter for the San Jose Mercury News until retirement in 1999 where he enjoyed covering the Santa Clara County Municipal and Superior Courts. It's also where he continued a passion for jogging and fitness into his late 60s that began while a HS freshman.
Richard and Janet raised two sons, Eric and Ted, and together they made sure the boys, and Richard himself, were involved in as many activities as they wished, including AYSO soccer, YMCA Indian Guides, and caring for pet snakes and lizards. He never missed a son's game whether it was youth soccer or Westmont H.S. basketball games. He married Drina Collins in 1993 and they lived happily in Willow Glen for the remainder of their lives. Richard is survived by his son, Eric (Marti) and grandson, Patrick Monahan; son, Ted (Shari Silva); brother, Theodore Egner (Kay) and step-daughter, Carla Collins (Scott Miller) and grandchildren Maria, Claire, and Jonny Miller.
Richard will be remembered as a genuine and honorable man by most, dedicated to family and friends, and admired for reuniting with old childhood and high school chums without the help of the internet. His sons will remember him for always being there for us and just being the best Dad we could have ever asked for.
Services will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in San Jose on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 25, 2019