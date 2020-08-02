1/1
Richard Henry Tiede
1941 - 2020
Richard Henry Tiede
Dec. 13, 1941 - July 10, 2020
Princeville, HI
Richard Henry Tiede was born in Detroit Michigan. He worked for a while for the Boeing Company in Seattle Washington and later moved to San Jose where he worked as a mechanical engineer for ElectroGlas and then for Symyx Technologies. He designed and built robots for automated assembly of printed circuit boards for the electronics industry and holds 7 patents for robotic items.
Richard was a master gardener and devoted much time to the Santa Clara master gardeners. He is a past president of the Western Horticultural Society and was a member of the California Horticultural Society. He moved to Princeville, HI where he was a member of the Rotary Club of Hanalei Bay, a Paul Harris fellow, and a volunteer at the Kilauea Agricultural Park.
Richard is survived by his brother, Thomas Tiede (Pamela), nephew Thomas Tiede Jr., (Lee Ann), grand-nephew Mathew Tiede (Craig Deardorff), grand-niece Kirstin Tiede Sullivan (Patrick), great-grand-nephew Theo Declan Sullivan (born 6-20-2020) and brother-in-law James Hill. He is preceded in death by his wife Bracey Avery Tiede, his parents Walter and Virginia Tiede, his stepmother Regina Luks Tiede, his niece Carole Tiede Gillespie, and his sister-in-law Mary Avery Hill.
Richard will be remembered as a very gentle and courteous man who was always ready to help others. He was always in good spirit and smiling, even when he knew that the end was near.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
