Richard Ho
July 25, 1970 - October 21, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Richard Dinh (Thai Nguyen) Ho passed away at his home in San Jose at the age of 49.
Richard is remembered by his mother Hien Wong; stepfather Jerry Wong, brothers Philip Ho, Michael Ho; and niece Marissa Ho. Richard is predeceased by his father Ho Long.
Richard was born in Vietnam on July 25, 1970. He graduated from Fremont High School in 1988, and went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management from San Jose State and studies abroad at Southampton University in UK. He worked as a Technical Recruiter.
Richard enjoyed cars, snowboarding, as well as times with family and friends.
Visitation will be held Sunday 10/27 from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Avenue, Sunnyvale, and Monday 10/28 from 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM, prayers and memories will be offered from 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM at the above listed funeral home.
The Funeral Mass will be held at ST. MARTIN PARISH, 593 Central Ave, Sunnyvale on Tuesday 10/29 11:00 AM with Fr. Peter Phan officiating. Interment to follow at Mission City Memorial Park, Camellia Lawn Section, 420 N. Winchester Blvd, Santa Clara at 12:30 PM. A lunch will take place at Pacific Catch, 19399 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino at 3:00 PM.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 26, 2019