Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Saint Francis of Assisi
5111 San Felipe Road
San Jose, CA
Richard Huizar Obituary
Richard Huizar
Feb. 10, 1942-April 2, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Richard Martin Huizar, Richard passed away at home on April 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Richard was born on February 10, 1942 and was a lifelong resident of San Jose. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Ruth, devoted children, Tricia, Robert and Mark (Judy), grandchildren Rick, Brittany, Jacob, Isaiah, and great granddaughter, Alexa.
Richard retired from Ford Motor Company and United Airlines. He was always there to provide good family stories and words of wisdom.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Mass, April 23, 2019, 1 p.m. Saint Francis of Assisi, 5111 San Felipe Road, San Jose, CA. Reception to follow.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 19, 2019
