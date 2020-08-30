Richard James WittmayerOctober 14, 1952 - August 21, 2020Resident of Santa ClaraMany knew him as the man in the window of the shop making donuts at Stan's. Most also knew he had the biggest heart and best sense of humor. Richard James Wittmayer went to be with the Lord and his parents, Stanford Wittmayer and Tina Wittmayer, on August 21, 2020. Rick worked faithfully at Stan's Donut Shop along side his father, Stan, most of his life where he loved giving something special to the community of Santa Clara. His biggest loves were God, his two daughters, his parents, his eight siblings and entire family, music and golf (where he scored 2 holes in one at one of his favorite hangouts, Pruneridge Golf Course). Rick also had a special bond with his French Bulldog, Baggz, who he treated as his son.As an avid gamer, Rick, loved playing video games along side his best friend, Tyler Bernath, for over 15 years. At 65, he started a YouTube channel called Gaming In Your 60s, where he would give gaming tutorials. Rick made his family so proud with his dedication to our country and time spent in the Army. He always talked about picking pineapples in Hawaii while in the service.Rick is survived by his daughters, Nicole and Carly, who were the lights of his life. No service will be held at this time due to Covid-19. We hope you remember Rick with a smile as you pass by or visit Stan's Donuts where he made so many people happy doing what he loved.