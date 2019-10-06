|
|
(Dick) Richard Jaqua
Sep. 5, 1930 - Sep. 24, 2019
La Honda
Born in Ohio, Graduated from Stanford in 1953. While at Stanford he performed at many local events, at one of these events he met Ami, his future wife. During the 60's and 70's he performed in many musicals with the Palo Alto Community Players Stanford Drama Dept and at the Paglacci Players on El Camino. JAQUA opened a guitar studio on Emerson in Palo Alto during the 60's and 70's where many Bay Area Folks learned to play guitar.
Later he started designing and building. His benches are seen all over the Bay Area at Bus Stops. JAQUA of CALIFORNIA – Benches were manufactured for VTA and other counties for 40 years. Dick Jaqua died peacefully at his home that he built on Skyline, with family around him he is survived by his wife Ami, a Sister Denise Whitman, four of his 5 children; Aaron, Paul, Daniel and Rebeka. 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A memorial will be held on October 12th at 1pm at the family home on Skyline.
View the online memorial for (Dick) Richard Jaqua
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 6, 2019