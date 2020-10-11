1/1
Richard L. Abbott
1930 - 2020
Richard L. Abbott
Nov. 23, 1930 - Sept. 9, 2020
Santa Clara
Richard L. Abbott, was born on November 23, 1930 in Iowa Falls, Iowa to Herod and Lucinda Abbott. He was the 7th of eight siblings. Richard came to Woodside, California and attended Sequoia High School where he played varsity football for 3 years. He entered the Army Signal Corp after college and served in Germany. Returning to the Bay Area after his service, he married Frances Schottler in 1956 at St. Pius church by Monsignor Peter Armstrong.
He started a career at Pacific Bell and later transferred to AT&T, working up through the ranks to Marketing Manager; retiring in 1985. Richard also became a successful real estate agent and broker, helping many buy their first homes. He loved the game of golf and played well even in his later years, often achieving the prize of playing his age as well as hitting 7 'holes-in-one'.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Frances, daughter Allison Abbott Kline and his sister Marian Bigelow. Also, his son-in law Norman Kline, grandsons John Kline and William Kline and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held privately at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Los Altos due to Covid Restrictions. A memorial Mass will be held to celebrate Richard's life at a later date.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
