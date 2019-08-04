Mercury News Obituaries
Richard L. Green of Orangevale, CA, a beloved brother, uncle and friend, passed away on June 2, 2019. He was viewed as a surrogate father and uncle to many because of his warm heart and generous spirit. Richard was born October 1, 1962 to Chester and Sachiko Green. He attended Independence High School in San Jose, San Jose State University, and finished his education at the University of Phoenix in Sacramento. Richard enjoyed the outdoors and being surrounded by friends and family. His hobbies included camping, jet skiing, snow skiing, white water rafting, riding his Harley and attending the Airventure Expo in Oshkosh, WI annually. He was employed by various tech companies within Silicon Valley and Sacramento County throughout his career and was most recently a Principal System Architect at AT&T. Richard was preceded in death by his sister, Kathleen Walker. He is survived by siblings Kenneth Green (Yong), Patricia A. Hoke (Dennis), B. Michael Green (Kathy), Linda Pansoy, and Susan Anderson (Jan). He is also survived by eight nieces and nephews: Patricia C., Aurora, Derrik, Erik, Michelle, Jasmine, Michael, and Amanda. He leaves behind several grand nieces and nephews. Services will be held at 10AM on August 10th at Mount Vernon Memorial Park, 8201 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks, CA, 95628. In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe account has been created at https://www.gofundme.com/f/celebrating-the-life-of-richard-green


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 4, 2019
