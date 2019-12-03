|
Richard Lee Rizzo
Aug. 20, 1942 - Nov. 22, 2019
San Jose
Richard Lee Rizzo, age 77 passed in peace on Friday November 22, 2019 surrounded by life-long friends. Preceded in death by parents Harold F. Rizzo and Ileen Rizzo. Rich was a San Jose native born on August 20 1942, educated at Bellarmine College Preparatory and a member of the varsity football team.Rich graduated from Santa Clara University in 1965. Rich worked and retired from the County of San Mateo. He had a passion for"all things sports " a member of San Jose State Football Quarterbacks Club.Rich was also Active in Willow Glen Kiwanas
and SJ Toastmasters.Rich had a life long love of trains and travel.Our dear Rich will be remembered for his kindness,compassion and generosity.
Catholic Mass at St. Lawrence Church on Thursday, December 5 2019 at 10:AM 1971 St. Lawrence Dr, Santa Clara, CA 95051
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 3, 2019