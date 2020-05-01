Richard Lee (Dick) StoneResident of Los AltosRichard Lee (Dick) Stone, 79, passed away from cancer on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in his home with his beloved wife, Mary, and his son, Jason, by his side. Dick will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends.Dick grew up primarily in Arlington, Virginia, the son of Ellis and Emily Stone. He graduated from Massanutten Military Academy in 1958 and received a bachelor's degree with a major in psychology and minor in political science from Emory and Henry College in 1962. From 1962-63, he returned to the Massanutten Military Academy as a guidance counselor, as well as swimming and track coach. In 1964, Dick entered the Navy, becoming a naval aviator. He flew the C-130 and then the P-3 Orion aircraft. His primary duty was as a Patrol Plane Commander and Dick was extremely proud of his service. He was awarded the Air Medal for flying more than 250 hours in a combat zone. After the Navy, Dick pursued a career in sales and became a successful commercial roofing consultant, retiring in 2016.While stationed at Moffett Field, Dick became attached to the Bay Area, and met the love of his life and wife of 50 years, Mary Alice (Layman) Stone. He is survived by his wife, Mary, and his son, Jason. He is predeceased by his parents and his son, Matthew.Dick was loving, generous, and courageous. He was devoted to family and friends, and loved spending time with them. He brought joy to all with his stories and jokes, always keeping us smiling and sometimes shaking our heads in amazement. He often helped others during their times of need, never expecting anything in return. He cherished football (SF 49ers), basketball (GS Warriors), listening to music, tinkering with the newest gadgets, playing Bridge, boating on Lake Tulloch, and cruising around the world with his wife.No service is planned at this time due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local food bank or favorite charity.